A ROAD is blocked after a crash involving two vehicles.

An accident involving two vehicles is causing traffic issues in Centenary Way, Little Clacton.

The crash happened between the junction of Thorpe Road and Morrisons supermarket, at around 11am.

An Essex Fire Service spokesman said: "We were called out at 11.04am to Centenary Way, in Clacton, as there was an RTC involving two vehicles.

"One person was trapped in a vehicle and was released by 11.40am.

"The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service."