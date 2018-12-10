VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews were called to the aid of a barge that was left stranded in the river Colne.

RNLI Crews from Clacton and Walton and Frinton were called to help the 38-metre-long vessel after it ran aground on Saturday morning.

Clacton RNLI’s Atlantic Class lifeboat was launched with four volunteer crew members aboard at 8am following a request of UK Coastguard to assess the situation.

On arrival alongside the casualty vessel it was discovered that the barge was heading for St Osyth from Gillingham with two people aboard and had spent the night in the River Colne awaiting a suitable tide and an experienced skipper in order to get them through Brightlingsea Harbour.

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said: "The barge had suffered engine trouble when at low water sediment had been sucked into the engines, without power the barge ran aground at the entrance to Ray Creek.

"It was obvious to the helmsman that they would require assistance from Walton and Frinton RNLI, with their larger All Weather Lifeboat to re-float the barge.

"While awaiting their arrival a crewmember was placed aboard to make ready for towing.

"Once towed free and in open water the decision was made to escort the barge into Brightlingsea, as by this time the crew of the barge had managed to get the engines running again.

"They were met by the harbour master who attached a line to the bow of the barge, while Walton and Frinton RNLI’s lifeboat attached a line to the stern, in order to help control the barge in the confines of the harbour, due to its lack of manoeuvrability."

On reaching the wharf, the harbour master and Walton’s lifeboat held the barge in position using the lines while Clacton’s lifeboat pushed the barge into position.

Helmsman Joff Strutt added: “The service was an excellent example of teamwork from all involved, and highlighted the reason behind the RNLI having the range of assets to call upon around our coastline.”