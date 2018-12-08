A THUG has been jailed for stabbing his ex-pal.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was walking along Wellesley Road in Clacton in June when he was approached by Robbie Masson, who pulled out a 12-inch knife.

Masson, 25, then started making accusations against the victim and then threatened him with the blade.

A struggle then began and Masson was joined by an accomplice named Jimmy Valentine.

He then smacked the victim in the back of the head with a golf club.

During the assault, the victim sustained stab wounds to his stomach and hands and needed reconstructive surgery.

Both Masson and Valentine, who is also 25, were later arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

They admitted the charge on the basis there was no intent at Basildon Crown Court.

Valentine, of Polley Close, Kirby Cross, was given a 12 month jail term suspended for a year and ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity.

Investigating officer Det Con Richard English, of Clacton CID, said his team were determined to bring violent offenders like these to justice.

He said: “This was a violent attack that left the victim needing reconstructive surgery.

“There is never any excuse for such mindless violence and we will continue to take robust action against those who commit such acts.”