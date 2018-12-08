A MAN has died after being hit by a car.

Police were called to Harwich Road, Lawford, shortly after 2.20am on Saturday.

Sadly, the man - who was a pedestrian - died at the scene.

A 20-year-old man from the Clacton area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody for questioning.

The road is closed just outside Lawford and will be closed for most of the day while police carry out forensic examinations.

Police have cordoned off a section between Garden City and Tile Barn Lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.