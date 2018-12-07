A MAN was punched and stomped unconscious whilst waiting to use a toilet on a train.

Shortly after midnight on November 10, a man in his fifties was punched by another passenger when queuing to use the toilet on a train from Liverpool Street to Colchester.

The victim fell to the ground where the suspect then stomped on his head.

As a result of the assault, the victim was left unconscious and required and overnight stay in hospital. He sustained a number of bruises to his head, legs and arms.

British Transport Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to connected to the incident.

A spokesman for BTP said: "The assault happened on board a Greater Anglia service which had just departed Liverpool Street station.

"Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate."

Anyone with information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 31 of 10/11/2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.