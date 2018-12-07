It's crunch time. After months of debates, resignations and more debates, one of the most significant votes in Parliamentary history will take place on Tuesday.

The Conservative Government hangs by a thread, dependent not only of the full support of its MPS but the disenchanted DUP.

Despite the fragility of the alliance, most north Essex MPs have declared they will not back the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Here is where they each stand ahead of the vote.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, Conservative, Harwich and North Essex

Sir Bernard will be voting against the Government. He said: “The proposed EU withdrawal deal would cost £39 billion or more with no guarantee of a trade deal with the EU. At present, we have the right to leave the EU, but under this deal we finish up stuck in a backstop, which we can’t leave without EU permission. This is not taking back control. It puts the UK in a far weaker position. MPs will not vote for this punishment Brexit.”

Will Quince, Conservative, Colchester

He said: “I cannot declare my conclusion until I have finished my meetings with local businesses, Department for Exiting the European Union, ministers and am aware of what I am voting for or against. A possibility exists that MPs from other parties may seek to amend the motion to include alternative provisions, such as the possibility of a second referendum should the deal be rejected. I cannot declare a position until I know what I will be voting on.”

Priti Patel, Conservative, Witham

She said: “I will be voting against the Withdrawal Agreement. It does not deliver the result of the Referendum or on the Government’s previous commitments. The Withdrawal Agreement will keep the UK bound into accepting EU laws and will prevent us from securing new trade deals with the rest of the world. It puts the future of our UK at risk by treating Northern Ireland separately and takes £39 billion from taxpayers for nothing in return.”

Giles Watling, Conservative, Clacton

Mr Watling said he will vote against the bill if an “indefinite backstop” is not removed from the final withdrawal agreement. This means the UK would remain in a new customs union with the EU if an agreement is not in place by the end of the transition period in 2020. He said: “Despite raising my concerns with the Government, these were not placated by the final withdrawal agreement. I do not believe that this is acceptable.”

John Whittingdale, Conservative, Maldon

Mr Whittingdale will be voting against the Bill. He said: “I am very sad the Government has abandoned its original commitment to deliver Brexit and instead is proposing an indefinite arrangement whereby we are still bound by EU rules without any ability to influence them. I am convinced that an alternative way forward is available should we choose to pursue it.”

James Cleverly, Conservative, Braintree

Mr Cleverly will be voting for the Withdrawal Agreement. He said: “I voted to leave in the 2016 Referendum because I wanted to see the UK stop spending hundreds of millions of pounds a week on the EU, I wanted to see us set our immigration policy in the UK, I wanted British lawmakers making our laws and being held to account by the electorate for them. I also wanted to see the UK set its own trade policy.”