POLICE are appealing for help in finding Neil Proctor who is missing from Harwich.

The 40-year-old was last seen in his blue Transit van with the registration BN02 RVE.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is around 5ft 7ins tall, bald, and of slim build.

He has a tattoo of a bulldog on his right arm and a jester on his left arm.

Police believe he is somewhere in the Tendring area.

Call Essex Police on 101 if you have any information.