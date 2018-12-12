TOWN Hall bosses say most frontline services will be maintained for residents during the Christmas and New Year period.

Tendring Council said urgent issues will still be dealt with as usual, but the authority will be closing its offices from 4pm on Monday, December 24, until January 2.

Council leader Neil Stock said: “We know how vital many of our services are, whatever the time of year, and it is our aim to offer the majority of frontline services to residents throughout the festive period.

“Our staff, however, work extremely hard all year-round and are well-deserving of having a break over Christmas.

“We will deal with all urgent matters which require immediate attention during the festive period, with other issues picked up when the council fully re-opens on January 2.

“May I take this opportunity to wish all of our residents a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”

The council said waste and recycling collections will be managed in the normal way to reduce the impact on homes.

Waste and recycling collections will take place on Monday, December 24, as usual, but collections will not take place on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Collections due for Christmas day, will take place on Thursday, December 27, and for Boxing Day on Friday, December 28.

The subsequent revised dates, in brackets, are: Thursday, December 27 (December 29), Friday, December 28 (December 31), Monday, December 31 (January 2), Tuesday, January 1 (January 3), Wednesday, January 2 (January 4), Thursday, January 3 (January 5), Friday, January 4 (January 7).

From Monday, January 7, collections will take place one day later than usual until returning to normal from January 14.

In the event of an emergency over the Christmas period, residents can contact the council’s Control Centre on 01255 222022.