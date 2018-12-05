CHARITABLE car enthusiasts have handed £2,000 to local causes following two car shows this year.

Clacton Classic Car Club handed over the cash at its annual presentation and party night at the Kings Arms, in Frating, on Wednesday.

This year’s beneficiaries were Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, Clacton Occupational Workshops (Cadows) and Colchester Gateway.

Colin Wintle, club chairman, said: “Following a success of the two shows held this year, we were able to donate £2,000 to charities.

“The Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity received £1,000 for the Wolverstone cancer ward, who do stunning stuff, Cadows received £500 and Colchester Gateway also received £500 to help them with the new venture in Clacton.

“A good night was had by all with raffle prizes and a quiz.

“A big thank you from the committee to all the general public for their attendance at the shows and, of course, the exhibitors.

“Without their support, donations of this sort could not be made.”

The club’s next show will take place on May 19 and then August Bank Holiday Sunday.