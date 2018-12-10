A CARE home residents and staff spent the day reminiscing and taking part in Second World War themed activities.

Silversprings Care Home hosted an afternoon of fun for residents, turning back the clock to 1940s Britain.

Residents at the home on Tenpenny Hill took a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Actors played the part of service personnel and residents had the opportunity to view artefacts, including military uniforms and relics from the period.

They also got the chance to experience the sound of the emergency sirens used during the war and reminisce about family life in wartime Britain.

There were also a series of informative talks on the conflict and demonstrations from Bradley Cooper, director of the Historical Display Company.

Mr Cooper also brought a number of wartime artefacts along with him on the day for residents to view.

Guest from the local area were again invited to the care home for the event.

Many residents and visitors recalled food rationing during the war and enjoyed tasting some of the traditional and popular dishes from the time.

Care home manager Donna Cousins said the event was a success.

She added: “We regularly host reminiscence activities for residents, as many of them have fond memories of their younger years and have stories they love to share.

“We had a fantastic event in the summer and it went down so well that we wanted to take another step back in time.”