FORMER Hi-de-Hi star Su Pollard visited Frinton to present a cheque as part of a special First World War commemorative event.

Frinton War Memorial Club held a concert to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice and to raise money for the Soldiers’ Sailors’ and Airmen’s families Association.

Paul Edmondson, from the club, said: “A wonderful evening was enjoyed by an audience of over 140 who were entertained by a professional ensemble including club members John D Collins, Giles Watling, Caryll Newnham and Seymour Mathews, together with The Vignettes and Jemima Watling providing some stunning music and songs.

“Su Pollard visited the club on Friday evening and after some entertaining remarks presented cheques totalling £1,750 on behalf of the club to Bob Mitchell, area treasurer of the Soldiers’ Sailors’ and Airmen’s families Association.”