THIS year’s Clacton Christmas light switch-on had the X Factor despite adverse weather conditions.

The festive lights were switched on by X Factor star Marcus Collins, who will be starring as Peter Pan in this winter’s pantomime at the town’s Princes Theatre.

Marcus was the runner-up to Little Mix in the X Factor in 2011.

About 400 people turned out for the switch-on event last Saturday, which included a host of singers, stalls and a snow machine, on Saturday evening.

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, which runs the event, said: “It might not have been the slickest of shows, but it has been a victory of determination over adversity - bad weather, the let downs with no stage and then no sound system.

“The two heroes of the day were Allwin Access, providing the stage at the last minute, and a singer, who I only know as Keith, who provided a sound system. The girls from both cheerleader groups performed in such awful, wet weather.

“Thank you to all the performers for turning up and doing their bit despite the weather and to the stall holders. It can’t have been much fun and it was not as busy as usual.”

“Thank you to the public for coming out in the cold and wet to support the town.”

Mr Webb apologised to those who turned out “if the event did not meet their expectations”.