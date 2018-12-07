THE stars of this year’s pantomime at Clacton’s Princes Theatre have been out and about meeting residents before they take to the stage.

Wendy, Smee, Tiger Lily and Mrs Darling have been meeting fans around the town ahead of their opening performance of Peter Pan on Saturday.

The X-Factor’s Marcus Collins, who is playing Peter Pan, said he has enjoyed meeting people from the local area.

He said: “I love being able to get out and meet people and spread some Christmas cheer – it’s what doing panto is all about, so to be able to get festive before we tread the boards is brilliant.”

The pantomime is being put on by Polka Dot Pantomimes and the Princes Theatre.

The cast includes local comedy star Mick Dundee who will be making sure the laughs come fast as plays Captain Hook’s sidekick Mr Smee.

Mick, who was born and raised in Clacton, has become one of the country’s leading pantomime comics and has appeared in pantomimes all over the UK to acclaimed reviews.

Mick will not be the only local to appear in this year’s panto, with 36 youngsters from the area successfully auditioning for roles in the show.

Also in the line-up for this year’s panto are West End star Andrew Edwards as Captain Hook, and Beth Fisher as Tinkerbell.

The pantomime will take audiences on a spectacular journey to the wonders and excitement of the world of Neverland.

This swashbuckling adventure will captivate audiences of all ages with stunning special effects, stunning scenery, some truly amazing flying and a good helping of fairy dust.

Peter Pan is at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, from December 8 until January 1.

To book tickets visit princestheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 686633.