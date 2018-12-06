BLOOD was left smeared across the front of a betting shop after a glass door was smashed.

Police officers were called to St John’s Road, in Bocking’s Elm, Clacton, after receiving reports a man had smashed the glass on the front door of Ladbrokes betting shop at about 9.15pm on Monday.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

He said: “We were in the chip shop next door to Ladbrokes and a guy came in and said he heard some smashing and shouting.

“We all went out and the betting shop window was smashed and blood was smeared on the rear door.

“We followed the shouting around the corner to the front of the building and found a lady on the floor claiming she had been run over.

“The man was soaked in blood and was kicking the glass door trying to get in.

“He was shouting that the bookies refused to call an ambulance.

“I said someone was calling the police and an ambulance and that they were on their way.

“I asked him to stop as blood was pouring out of his hands, but he kept kicking the door.

“He kicked a hole in the door and started climbing in but he got stuck with glass in his back and had to crawl backwards to get back out.

“He did finally get in, but the police arrived and subdued him before administering first aid.”

An ambulance arrived at the scene and paramedics treated the man.

Another resident added: “I was there at around 11pm and it was eerie.

“There was one police car, both doors to the bookies were open and covered in blood. There was glass everywhere.

“The lights were on and there was a huge mess inside. There was no-one to be seen.”

The store remained closed to customers on Tuesday.

A note on the door left by staff read: “Due to an incident last night we will not be open until further notice. Beware of blood on door.”

A spokesman for the betting company added: “We can confirm an incident took place on Monday evening.

“We are now assisting police with their enquiries.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We have charged a man with threatening behaviour, criminal damage and obstructing a constable following an incident in Clacton.

“It follows reports that a man injured himself after a window was damaged at Ladbrokes in St John’s Road.”

John Bramhall, 53, of Edith Road, Clacton, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 8.