A TEACHER has been jailed for nine months after admitting to sexually touching a female student in a cupboard.

Andrew Charles Embling, 36,of Coxtie Green Road, Brentwood was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday after admitting one count of sexual touching of a female on October 22.

The offence happened on January 10 last year at a secondary school in Hornchurch, Havering. The victim was 15-years-old.

The court heard Embling asked the victim to collect some books for him from a cupboard. She went to the cupboard to look for the books but could not find them.

He then went back to the cupboard with the victim to assist her. Whilst in the cupboard he sexually assaulted her. She immediately told a friend what had happened and then informed a teacher.

Embling was suspended with immediate effect and the police and local authority were informed. He was arrested on January 13 and subsequently charged on March 29 this year.

He was issued with a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

Investigating officer PC Clare Henson, from the Metropolitan Police's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: “Embling abused the trust this student put in him and saw his opportunity to use his position to betray the victim by sexually touching her.

“The young victim has shown great courage and maturity in coming forward and disclosing what happened, and giving evidence against Embling in court.

“I would also like to praise the school for their response to this incident, their assistance during the investigation and the ongoing support they have provided to the students at the school."

A spokesman for the NSPCC said: “This was an awful betrayal of trust, in which Embling used his position to abuse a student for his own gratification.

“His behaviour fell a long way short of expectations and it is right that he now faces the consequences."

Children and young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free, confidential support and advice, or visit www.childline.org.uk.

Adults with concerns about a child can call the charity's helpline on 0800 800 5000.