PUPILS taking part in the Tendring Junior Wardens’ scheme were visited by Essex County Council's chairman during a workshop about Chinese calligraphy.

Year six students at St George’s Primary School in Great Bromley learnt about the symbols and had a go at writing their own during the session led by Simone Xue, of the Colchester Chinese Society.

Chairman John Jowers dropped in to see how the session was run, find out more about Tendring Council's junior wardens’ scheme, and have a go at calligraphy himself.

This term year six pupils from five Tendring schools have learnt about different cultures as part of the initiative, which this year is tackling the issue of hate crime.

Youngsters have taken part in workshops, learning about Chinese culture, Bollywood dance and African drumming and storytelling.

Refugee Action Colchester also delivered sessions on what it is like to be a refugee and pupils have also taken part in art sessions from the Essex County Council-run Jaywick Martello Tower.

Mr Jowers said he was impressed at the effort put into the calligraphy by the youngsters.

“It was fascinating to learn about this aspect of Chinese culture and how it developed, as well as getting to have a go myself,” he said.

“The Junior Wardens’ Scheme is a marvellous initiative to teach young people about their community and others, and to bring about a culture of understanding from an early age.”

Schools involved this term also include Great Bentley Primary, Harwich Community Primary and Clacton's Holland Park Primary and Alton Park Junior.

The project will culminate with a showcase event at the Tendring Education Centre next Friday, where young people will demonstrate some of the arts and knowledge they have learnt.

The initiative has been funded by £10,000 from the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Community Safety Development Fund.