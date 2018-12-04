A TWO vehicle crash is partially blocking the A12 northbound this afternoon.
It has happened on the northbound carriageway just after junction 22 at Witham North.
It was first reported at 12.45pm and heavy delays are being reported.
Update 2.03pm: The incident has now been cleared.
A12 northbound – accident involving two vehicles partially blocking the carriageway just after J22 (Witham north).— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) December 4, 2018
