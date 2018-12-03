A LOVING husband desperate to help his wife after she was given just two months to live is looking to cannabis oil in a bid to extend her life.

John Wallace, 72, has remained firmly by his wife Maria's side since her first cancer diagnosis seven years ago.

Since then, she has had a portion of a lung removed, a colostomy bag fitted and two rounds of chemotherapy.

Maria, 71, has now been given just two months to live.

Tired out and on the verge of defeat, she and her husband have declined further chemotherapy.

Instead, John is looking at ways to buy Maria more time to live comfortably and happily before she dies.

After watching a documentary exploring the effects of cannabis oil on cancer patients, John is convinced the controversial drug can help his wife.

He said: “The science of the film puts even more gravitas and validity on the human stories.

“It is real; the truth is being shown to the audience and yet the terminally ill patients are forced to act like criminals to consider the lifeline of alternative medicine.”

New legislation allows cannabis to be prescribed to patients on the NHS, though doctors are expected to follow strict guidelines outlining who can and can’t receive the drug.

When John asked an oncologist at Colchester General Hospital whether he could get cannabis oil for his wife, he says his request was refused.

"It seems to be the government's way of rationing and segregating who can have it - he said you have to realise it's for people who have fits,” said John.

"Maria is going with the flow, I think if you put yourself in her place and the chips are down, you'll give anything a go.

"I know there is no magic bullet for cancer, I fully understand that.

"What I am looking to do is buy her a bit more time - I only have one thing to lose now.

"She's 72, to get just one more year would be lovely.

“There are stories there, plain to see, of the drug at the very least giving comfort and a better quality of life to people with cancer.”

Some laboratory studies have shown that THC and other cannabinoids such as CBD can slow or kill certain types of cancer cells.

So far, no clinical human trials have shown definitively that cannabinoids help control or cure the disease.

While John knows he doesn't have much time left with his wife of 51 years, he is determined to make the most of it.

“Sometimes I quietly go into a room on my own to get the deep thoughts and the tears out," he said.

“But I can’t let it get the better of me, she needs me and I have got to be strong.

“I have already got the money sorted out, the eulogy written.

"I have already sorted out a double grave, so when Maria goes – later I will join her.

“When you first hear about it you feel like kicking a wall, and then realisation hits you that this is real and not a dream, then comes acceptance."

A spokesman for the hospital said: “Our clinicians all follow best practice national guidance.

“We understand Mr Wallace’s concerns and encourage Mrs Wallace to come and talk to us through our patient liaison team if she would like to discuss the issue further.”