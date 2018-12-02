A MAN who appeared to have multiple stab wounds was found in Clacton this morning (Sunday, December 2).

The East of England Ambulance services was called with reports a man in his 40s appeared to have been stabbed six times during the early hours of the morning in Pier Avenue.

He was treated for non-life changing injuries.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Enquires are currently ongoing to establish what happened and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time and saw or heard any suspicious activity.

"Please call DC Keith Hewitt at Clacton CID on 101."

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.