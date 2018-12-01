Vets are urging owners to add house "pet proofing" to their Christmas to-do lists. Ensuring that potential edible hazards and other risky items are out of reach could avoid an unnecessary trip to the vets, over the festive period.

A total of 81 per cent of vets in the South East of England who had treated a companion animal in 2017, reported cases of toxic ingestion over the Christmas break, a survey by the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has revealed. Chocolates, raisins and mistletoe are all known to be toxic for dogs and the proportion of vets who have seen dogs with poisoning continues to rise. Chocolate treats remain top of the edible hazards with 78 per cent of UK vets treating a dog for this type of poisoning.

Cats are also no strangers to a veterinary appointment at Christmas. The survey found that almost one in four vets had treated a cat for antifreeze poisoning (23 per cent) and around one in five (17 per cent) for poisoning by seasonal plants such as lilies and poinsettia. Mistletoe is also known to be poisonous to cats. Festive decorations such as tinsel and fairy lights can also be a hazard if hung within reach of a family pet.

BVA junior vice president Daniella Dos Santos said: “Christmas is a time of fun and festivities for many families in the UK but presents, decorations and treats such as advent calendars can prove dangerous for pets. It’s good to be aware of what you have wrapped up underneath the tree such as chocolate treats, as the smells can prove irresistible to curious dogs. Decorations such as tinsel and baubles can result in the need for surgery to remove them from the gastrointestinal tract. We advise owners to keep presents, decorations and festive treats safely out of reach of pets. If you are concerned that they have eaten something they shouldn’t, consult your vet straight away.”

As many of us rush out to buy presents, prepare to decorate and open the first windows on our advent calendars, it can be easy to forget to ensure that the house is safe for our four-legged friends. To help keep Christmas hazard-free for pets, BVA recommends following these five simple tips: