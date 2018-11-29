CLACTON’S Christmas light switch-on this weekend is set to have the X Factor.

Organisers decided to go ahead with this year’s switch-on despite Clacton Town Partnership previously threatening to pull the plug on the annual event.

They were angry over Tendring Council’s decision to place portable loos on the town square.

But the loos will now be removed before the event goes ahead after works to refurbish the nearby Rosemary Road toilets finished ahead of schedule.

Switching on the lights on Saturday at 5pm will be Marcus Collins, from the X Factor, and his fellow pantomime stars.

There will be a host of singers and entertainers, as well as stalls, inflatable games, face painting, glitter tattoos, a bubble machines, snow machine, mini lasers and an illuminated robot man.

Walton’s Christmas shopping event will also take place on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

There will be a fabulous festive atmosphere with live entertainment, Shetland ponies, face painting, a covered bouncy castle and fairground rides.

There will also be church choirs and local school children singing carols and Christmas songs.

The High Street in Dovercourt will also be closed to traffic to make way for a Christmas market and stage for an event on December 7.

Shops are hoping to open late from 5pm to 8pm, with the lights being switched on at about 7pm.

There will also be a variety of stalls inside the Kingsway Hall.

Organiser Chris Scutt said: “We will be having stalls along the high street and Kingsway Hall as well as a stage in the high street and real reindeer and children’s rides.

“It should be nice.

“We have got Boogie Shoes Dance Academy, Ballroom Business and Harwich Sing performing and we’ve just had it confirmed Jodie Hunt will be singing as well, along with Michaela Fulleylove.”

Mayor Charlie Powell will be turning on the town’s Christmas lights at the event.

It comes after the lights, funded by Harwich Town Council, in old Harwich were turned on for the Illuminate Festival last Friday.