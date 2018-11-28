A man in his 80s has died after a crash on the A12 at Howe Green yesterday.

He was airlifted to a London hospital after his silver Ford Focus left the carriageway and collided with a tree just after 1pm.

He was seriously injured and sadly died in hospital.

The northbound carriageway was unaffected, although southbound was closed for a number of hours.

Detective Constable Lance Hutchin from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not already spoken to an officer. If you have dash cam, please email us.

“We are also still seeking a transporter or HGV vehicle which was travelling southbound near to the incident location. The driver of that vehicle is asked to get in touch as we would like to speak to you as a witness.

“We are still working to establish the full circumstances which led to the silver Ford Focus being in collision with the tree. It may be that you saw the car prior to the incident travelling along the southbound A12 and noticed how it was being driven. Please contact us if so.”

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk