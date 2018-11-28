A MAN who strangled his ex-girlfriend in the bath did not receive follow up treatment for his mental health problems, a report has said.

The Maldon Community Safety Partnership's Domestic Homicide Review report following the murder of Isobel Parker, 23, known as Becky said her killer and former partner, Matthew Smith, ‘slipped through the net’.

Miss Parker was found unresponsive by her sister and boyfriend in the bathroom of her home in Booth Place, Burnham-on-Crouch in July 2015.

Miss Parker, who was six months pregnant with a baby girl, was found with cable ties around her neck.

Smith, then of Wood Corner Caravan Park, Woodham Walter was sentenced to 18-years in prison for her murder the following year.

The judge’s summing up in Chelmsford Crown Court, said: “The relationship between you and her (Miss Parker) broke down, as this court hear, and she and you had separated, and she had commenced a new relationship by whom she was pregnant.

“It is quite clear that you had difficulties in accepting the relationship was over.”

Smith and Miss Parker broke up in December 2014, where they had two children together.

Miss Parker had since moved in with her new partner, Shane where she told Smith she was pregnant with his baby.

Smith had made threats to take his own life during and after the relationship and had also been treated by mental health services.

The report used pseudonyms to refer to the victim as Susan and the killer as Michael, however the Standard understands the report refers to the case of Miss Parker’s death.

Her new partner Shane was identified as David in the report.

It said: “Michael had threatened to ‘kill himself’ during arguments (with Miss Parker) and separations, and their belief that this was a way of manipulating Susan to take him back or for them to stay together.

“These instances of suicidal threats do not appear to have been reported to any agencies until after the relationship had ended.”

He was described by mental health services to present a “high suicide risk” and it was recommended Smith be admitted to an inpatient psychiatric unit, however after his treatment there was no further follow up on his wellbeing after he was discharged into his mother’s home.

The report added: “Despite mechanisms in place to support a smooth and safe transfer of care with journeys, the follow up for Michael following discharge from the home treatment team ‘slipped through the net’.”

No complaints had been made about any potential domestic abuse during the pair’s relationship before Miss Parker’s death, who both come from a traveller community.

However, notes from an interview with Miss Parker’s mother, said: “Other travellers would not intervene if they felt that a female within another family was being abused as this would cause a considerable rift with families that could last for years.”

The report concluded that more focus should have been placed on identifying any harm Smith could cause his family and children, not just to himself.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “This was a tragic case and my sympathies are with the victim’s family who I’m sure will never recover from their loss.

"Breaking the cycle of domestic abuse is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan for Essex and I know Essex Police and our partners across the county are working hard to reduce the impact of this awful crime on children and families.

"Essex Police has made great strides in improving safeguarding processes.

"My Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jane Gardner chairs a countywide domestic abuse board which brings all of our partners together to raise awareness, improve safeguarding and develop programmes to give victims the support they need to come forward and report domestic abuse as well as implementing change programmes to help perpetrators break the cycle of their abusive behaviour.”

The Standard has contacted the Essex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust for comment.