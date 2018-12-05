THE family of a teenager who collapsed and died while playing football raised almost £600 in aid of Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Jack Atkinson, from Clacton, was 18 when he suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while playing for Holland FC two years ago.

It transpired Jack had a genetic heart condition and his family have been working with Cardiac Risk in the Young to raise awareness.

Members of Jack’s family organised a fundraising event at Charnallies restaurants, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, on Saturday to raise cash for the charity.

His great aunt Michelle Hinchcliffe said: “It was brilliant. Me and my niece Amy Ling, Jack’s auntie, organised it. It was a fantastic morning. We raised a total of £590.”