FRINTON Rotary’s popular musical Christmas sleigh will be taking to the street club’s festive fundraising campaign.

The initiative will see the sleigh tour Frinton, Kirby and Walton from December 3.

Dave Gillies, president of Frinton Rotary Club, said: “For many people, Father Christmas and the sleigh calling on homes in the area is the start of Christmas.

“We look forward to meeting old friends and making new ones on the doorstep.

“And the walking helps us get in trim for the festivities with people’s generosity putting a spring in our step.”

This year’s sleigh route starts in Walton town centre on Monday, December 3, before visiting north Frinton on December 5, the Frinton avenues on December 6, Kirby Cross on December 10.

It will also visit Edenside on December 11 and 12, Kirby-le-Soken on December 17, the upper Frinton avenues on December 17, Frinton Woodside and Columbine on December and Walton’s Naze on December 19.

The Rotary collectors will be at Parker’s Garden Centre on Saturday, December 15, and on Connaught Avenue from December 17 to December 22.

The popular Frinton Rotary Carol Service, which will local primary schools, will take place at St Mary’s Parish Church on Tuesday, December 4.