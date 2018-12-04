A FILM-MAKER’S new black comedy thriller will include cameos from a series of TV stars including former EastEnders’ star John Altman.

Anthony Longhurst, of Thorpe, and Robert Putt, who together form Longhurst and Putt Productions, are making Lucas and Albert, the story of two villains planning what could be their last heist.

The black comedy, which is set to resume shooting this month, is being filmed on the Tendring coast with award-winning director Darren S Cook.

John Altman, who played “Nasty” Nick Cotton in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, is one of four well-known faces which will appear in the movie. Altman played Nick Cotton in the show from 1985.

He was written out five times before his final dramatic demise.

The film will also include performances by Bad Girls’ Kim Taylforth and Sidney Livingstone and Robert Putt, who both appeared in Hatton Garden the Heist.

Anthony said: “The film should be completed in June and ready for release in September but the film will be available for screenings for festivals and cast and crew and locals who have helped us out in April, hopefully in the area such as Harwich, Clacton and Colchester before the film is officially released.

“Filming should be completed by the end of November. This is a low budget feature film and we are working on a tight budget and schedule, but we are determined this will be the first of many.”

The film was originally destined for the stage, but the producers explained it is even more difficult to gain funding for the theatre.

Once the film is complete, it is hoped it will be screened at the Electric Palace in Harwich.

The producers also have their sights set on Cannes Film Festival.