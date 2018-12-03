SCHOOL run mums and dads are being urged not to drop their children off in front of a school’s gates next to a busy main road.

The North Essex Parking Partnership has appealed to parents to park safely as it launched its second 3PR parking scheme this time at Holland Park Primary School in Clacton.

The school has created a no parking zone, known as a 3PR Zone, outside its entrance in Holland Road to educate parents and pupils about considerate parking practises.

3PR, which represents the three parking rules of care, consideration and caution, delivers a positive message about school parking and provides advice and guidance to children, parents and carers.

Sarah Edwards, leader of Holland Park’s school and parent council, said: “It’s fantastic we’re introducing 3PR to our school.

“Our school and parent councils have been working hard to reduce parking issues in the area by encouraging more students to walk or cycle to school.

“We’re also working towards an award in sustainable travel and have met with residents and councillors, so the 3PR Zone and Park and Stride complement this work nicely.”

Parents and carers are encouraged to avoid entering the designated area by car by parking a short distance away or by using the Park and Stride site in nearby Marine Parade East.

Park and Stride is where families who travel by car, park a short distance from the school at an agreed site, before walking to the school entrance.

The partnership said this relieves some of the traffic from directly outside the school, as well as allowing pupils to get some exercise.

Pupils who enter the zone by foot, cycle or scooter will be rewarded with a 3PR token for the class token box and each month the class with the most tokens is awarded a cup.

At the end of each school year, one class will become the 3PR Parking Champions.

Robert Mitchell, chairman of North Essex Parking Partnership, said: “Parking near some schools is often an issue and we’re always looking for ways to improve it and keep children safe.

“We are confident the 3PR scheme will motivate families in north Essex to be considerate during the morning drop off, making the roads and walking routes around schools much safer.”

Primary schools interested in the scheme should email 3pr@colch.onmicrosoft.com.