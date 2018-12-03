TOWN councillors have hit out at controversial plans for 105 new homes in Kirby Cross.

Developer EMP Kirby has already been given outline planning permission for up to 110 homes on the 4.8-hectare plot of open land behind Thorpe Road and Chapel Lane.

But town councillors were enraged by the detailed blueprints for the site, which must be rubber-stamped by Tendring Council’s planning committee before work can begin.

The scheme, which includes knocking down an existing property on the site, was criticised by villagers who have campaigning against a series of major housing developments in their area.

Alan Eldret, chairman of Frinton Residents’ Association, said he was concerned that the development would have “little or no footpaths”.

He added: “I’m concerned about children playing on roads, it is a highly dangerous precedent.”

He was also concerned about the "inferior" quality of affordable homes on the site.

Town councillor Jack Robertson added: “The problem with this is that it seems to be copying Peake Avenue – and Peake Avenue is a troublesome place where no one can park.

“There’s no footpaths in most of it and it is a dangerous situation.

“The flats backing on to Chapel Lane are two story buildings, and they would overlook all the bungalows that are there.

“People bought properties there with an outline plan that there would be bungalows behind them.

“Now there will be two-story buildings with people living on the upper floors – their gardens will be overlooked.

“I’m completely against that part of the plan. It is an over development - there’s 20 to 30 houses too many on that size of plot.

“It’s squeezing everything in with no thought for green space or where people will park – it will be a problem for the future if that goes ahead.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council recommended the plan for refusal, although a final decision will be made by Tendring Council.