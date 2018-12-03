CLACTON'S Rotarians marked 90 years of their branch in style.

The Rotary Club of Clacton celebrated its anniversary with a formal dinner at Clacton Golf Club on Thursday.

Speakers included Clacton MP Giles Watling, Tendring Council chairman Mark Platt, club president Mark Penn and past president Dick Farrow.

John White, spokesman for the club, said: "The club celebrated its 90th anniversary in great style at the golf club.

"More than 110 guests and members dressed formally for the occasion, enjoyed a sumptuous meal, great fellowship and were royally entertained.

"All the speakers spoke of their experiences and support for the club and the great work Rotary does both locally in Clacton and internationally.

"Dick Farrow’s trip down memory lane said it all: 'Rotary has the finest motto ever created - Service Above Self - that goes hand in hand with fellowship'.

"It was a great evening thoroughly enjoyed by all that attended."

Guests also included immediate past district governor Nick Sillitoe and his wife Jane, assistant district governor Dave Willis and his wife Angela, president of the Inner Wheel Eva Lewellen, president of Clacton Lions Jim Godden and his wife Liz and Robin Smith, chairman of the Probus Club, and his wife Margaret.