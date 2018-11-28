A HOLIDAY park has picked up an award for its green credentials.

The Orchards Holiday Park, in Point Clear, won a bronze award in the Green Apple Environment Award, which aims to find the greenest companies, councils and communities.

The award recognises the Haven-owned park’s contribution to environmental conservation and was presented with the award at the Houses of Parliament at a glittering ceremony.

The holiday park competed against more than 500 other nominations for environmental best practice.

Jamie Wicks, park ranger at the Orchards, leads a programme called Nature Rockz, which encourages families to get outdoors and get back to nature.

He said: “It is an honour to be recognised for the work that we do for our local community and its wildlife. It is our goal to work closely with local businesses and communities to achieve a green status and to educate families about the eco-friendly changes they can make to their lives.”

Through his work, Jamie has contributed to the community by organising beach cleans in Clacton, creating barn owl boxes with Essex Wildlife Trust and working with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

He has also collaborated with guests and holiday home owners to create a wildlife-friendly area.

The Green Apple Awards judges said: “The Haven holiday site has worked closely with the community to build a better understanding of the needs of local wildlife and how simple changes at home can be of benefit.

“By creating a wildlife area, they have the perfect classroom for their ongoing efforts.”