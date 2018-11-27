The A12 remains closed London-bound at Howe Green following a crash.

A car has collided with then central reservation between Junction 17 (Howe Green/A130) and Junction 15 (Three Mile Hill).

Delays are back to J19 (Boreham).

Traffic is being diverted via the J17 A12 exit slip and through Chelmsford city centre.

This is causing slow traffic on the A130 northbound between the Rettendon Turnpike and Howe Green (A12 J17)

There is also slow traffic in Chelmsford, including Van Diemans Road (A1114), Baddow Road (B1009), Baddow Bypass (A1114) towards the Army and Navy roundabout.

Update 5.44pm.

A broken down lorry on the A130 northbound between Rettendon Turnpike and Howe Green is also adding to delays.

The entry slip road to the A12 from the A130 northbound at Howe Green has been closed to help the volume of traffic on the A12.