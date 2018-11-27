A DETECTIVE investigating a deliberately-started fire which left a 14-year-old girl with severe burns has renewed his appeal for information.

The girl was left with horrific injuries after a caravan was set alight in Humber Avenue, Jaywick, shortly before 2am on Tuesday, September 20.

Asleep inside, the girl was awoken by the heat of the flames and managed to escape with her life.

A 15 year-old boy, from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, but was released from his bail without charge due to insufficient evidence.

Detective Inspector Gary Biddle, from Clacton CID, said: “This was a horrendous incident which has left a young girl with serious injuries. It could have been much worse and she could easily have died.

“The answers to who carried out this attack lie within the local community.

"I believe there is someone living in Jaywick knows the identity of the arsonist but, for whatever reason, are not telling us.

“Could you live with yourself knowing a young girl has been scarred for life and you know who did it but you’ve not come forward?

“If you don’t want to talk to us you can call Crimestoppers anonymously and tell them what you know.

“Our investigation will not stop until we are able to bring the person responsible for this fire to justice.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/136596/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.