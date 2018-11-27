A THUG has had his prison term extended after being caught with a mobile phone.

Joshua Sergeant was jailed for nine months in July after being convicted for affray and breaching bail conditions.

The 23-year-old was involved in a fracas outside a pub in Brightlingsea which left several people injured.

He then failed to show for part of his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He has now admitted possession of a Samsung smart phone while in jail.

Sergeant, of North Road, Brightlingsea, was handed another six months in prison and must pay £200 costs.

The phone will be destroyed.