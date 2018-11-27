TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a 73-year-old woman was pushed over and had her shopping trolley taken.

She was walking in the town’s West Avenue at about 5pm on Sunday, November 18, when a man pushing a bike walked past and shoved his shoulder into her.

She was knocked over and the man cycled off with her tartan shopping trolley, which contained her bank cards, phone, keys and handbag.

A spokesman for Tendring Community Policing Team said: “Officers from the team and CID executed a drugs warrant in Clacton on Saturday evening.

“Whilst at the address, officers discovered various items relating to the recent investigation into the robbery.

“As a result of this, two adult males were arrested on suspicion of robbery.”

The men, aged 51 and 52, have been released on bail until Friday, December 14, pending further enquires.