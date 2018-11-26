A PENSIONER was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car.

Officers are currently on the scene of a crash in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross.

Essex Police received reports a black Smart car had struck a pedestrian shortly before 1pm this afternoon.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a woman in her 60s from Frinton, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving.

A police spokesman said: "Frinton Road will remain closed between Laburnum Crescent and Elm Tree Avenue.

"Please expect delays and avoid the area where possible."

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the crash are ask to contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

Alternatively you can email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.