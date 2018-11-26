A DELIGHTED head teacher has heaped praise on his staff and pupils after his school was found to be outstanding in several areas by a Government watchdog.

Clacton County High School is celebrating an overall good rating after Ofsted inspectors paid a visit.

The inspection team gave top marks when grading the quality of the leadership and management of the school, together with the age 16 to 19-year-old study programmes.

Areas which received a good rating included the quality of teaching, pupil behaviour and welfare.

The school’s staff are also celebrating an impressive Progress 8 figure, the grading system which replaced GCSEs in 2016.

The figure of 0.25 is higher than the national average.

Principal Neil Gallagher said: “I am extremely pleased the Progress 8 figure confirms the school remains one of the top non-selective schools in Essex in terms of the progress our students make during their time with us from Year 7 to the end of their GCSEs.

“While we were exceptionally pleased with the overall outcome of the inspection and the excellent feedback from the inspection team, we recognise there is still work to be done and we will not be complacent.”

He added: “The comments made by Ofsted reflect the dedication and hard work of our staff, whether it is teaching incredible lessons, supporting students with pastoral issues or the behind the scenes administrative support.

“This is a great school with high expectations and a determination to continue to raise the aspirations of our students.”

Inspectors found the school could improve in several areas including strengthening the quality of teaching so the most able pupils are challenged to achieve their “very best”.

The report also encouraged the school to continue its work “promoting fundamental British values”.

The behaviour of pupils was singled out as an area of considerable praise.

The report said: “They work hard and are typically tolerant and respectful.”