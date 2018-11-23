There is major disruption through Hythe station this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Services out of the Colchester station are being cancelled, delayed or revised this morning following the incident.

Trains from Colchester to Tendring are severely affected.

Greater Anglia said a rail replacement is now set to run between Colchester and Clacton.

Disruption is expected until at least 1pm this afternoon.

The East Street level crossing gates are currently closed whilst British Transport Police work at the scene.

Visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia.