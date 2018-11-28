PLANS to build up to 120 homes and a vehicle workshop in Weeley has been turned down by a planning inspector.

Tendring Council had refused the plans from Kays Properties for land behind Hillside Garage, in Clacton Road, due to concerns the proposal did not fit with development policies for Weeley.

A linked application to demolish the existing garage there to create open space for the housing development was also refused by Tendring Council, a decision backed by the planning inspector.

The inspector ruled the scheme would have a harmful effect on the landscape, was against the development plans for Weeley – both existing and emerging – and that the benefits of the proposals did not outweigh these drawbacks.