AN application for residents to live year-round in a chalet in Point Clear has been turned down by Tendring Council’s planning committee.

The chalet, in Colne Way, has restrictions on it only allowing it to be lived in overnight between March and October, and at weekends or for ten days at Christmas in the winter, due to the flood risk in the area.

Tendring Council said such restrictions are in place on many chalets in the area, which are not flood resilient, to reduce the risk to life in the event of flooding.

It said many of the chalets in the area are below sea wall level, and with a one metre rise in sea level would place half the estate permanently under water – with lesser rises leading to increased flood risk.

A spokesman added: “The Environment Agency had objected to the proposal, and the planning committee heard that not only must the current occupier be considered but any future residents who the restriction – or lack of – would apply to.”

Planning councillors voted to back officers’ recommendations and refuse the application.

A number of appeals relating to occupancy conditions in the area will be considered by a Planning Inspector at a public inquiry – a date for which has not yet been set.