RESIDENTS across Tendring are being encouraged to give their views on crime.

The Tendring Community Safety Partnership is carrying out a survey as it prepares to set its aims and priorities for next year.

Based on crime statistics and information from agencies, including the police, it has already identified tackling anti-social behaviour, protecting vulnerable people from hidden harms, and reducing reoffending as the key priorities, but it now wants residents’ views.

To take part in the survey, go to surveymonkey.co.uk/r/foc_2018.