MASKED raiders stole more than £1,000 from an elderly man in a burglary.
The victim, aged in his 90s, disturbed a burglar inside his home, in Stonham Avenue, Clacton.
As the thief made his escape, the victim grabbed out, fell and hit his head.
A four-figure sum of cash, a watch and two bank documents were stolen.
The burglary took place at around 7.05pm on Tuesday, October 2.
The raider is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and was wearing a green mask.
Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime regerence number 42/143096/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
