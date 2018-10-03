MASKED raiders stole more than £1,000 from an elderly man in a burglary.

The victim, aged in his 90s, disturbed a burglar inside his home, in Stonham Avenue, Clacton.

As the thief made his escape, the victim grabbed out, fell and hit his head.

A four-figure sum of cash, a watch and two bank documents were stolen.

The burglary took place at around 7.05pm on Tuesday, October 2.

The raider is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and was wearing a green mask.

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime regerence number 42/143096/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.