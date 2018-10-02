PEOPLE queued up to see what fresh future might await them at the Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair today.

An estimated 1,400 people came along to the event held at Clacton’s Princes Theatre, where more than 50 firms had stands in a bid to attract new recruits to job vacancies, training opportunities and even long-term career options.

Though slightly down on last year’s numbers, this matches a decline in the unemployment rate locally.

Employers at the event ranged from the armed forces, care companies and hospitality firms, to boat builders and fast food chains, while the jobs board contained a whole host of vacancies from businesses across the district who could not all fit into the venue.

Some candidates were even offered interviews on the day as part of the hiring process.

Jack Fitch, 20, from Frinton, came along to find out more about potential jobs in engineering.

“It was definitely helpful,” he said.

“It’s the first time I’ve been to a job fair so I didn’t know quite what to expect, but it went well and I’m hoping now to get some interviews after leaving my CVs with some of the exhibitors.”

The Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair is organised by Tendring Council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, and was opened by Clacton MP Giles Watling along with Rick Rhodes from the DWP and Zoe Fairley from Tendring Council.

Mrs Fairley, Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, said the fair had once again been a resounding success.

“This is the sixth year now that we have run the Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair, and it just goes from strength to strength,” Mrs Fairley said.

“We know unemployment in Tendring is above the average, but national data also shows just how many of those out of work are actively looking for jobs.

That is why events such as this can be so useful.

“Working with JobCentre Plus we can play our part in addressing unemployment and try to boost the district’s economy as a whole.”

For those unable to come along, some job vacancies can be seen on the Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair Facebook page.

The Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair was sponsored this year by Affinity Water, Electric Center, Galloper Wind Farm, Harwich Haven Authority, Horizon Construction, Hughes Electrical, Surya Foods, Surya Hotels, Red7Marine, Rose Builders, Sainsburys and Aldi.

A video of the day can be viewed here.