Essex has seen its first restaurant awarded with a Michelin Star.

Based in Little Dunmow, Tim Allen’s Flitch of Bacon Inn was given the accolade last night, after only eight months with Mr Allen in charge.

In February 2018 he became chef partner, bringing his own combination of exquisite food and excellent service at the restaurant.

Mr Allen and his team have transformed the historical Inn into a destination restaurant as well as an inviting place for people to experience Michelin-starred dining.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted the Inn has achieved its first Michelin star.

“It has been a challenging yet thoroughly enjoyable journey for myself and the team.

“I have always seen food as a way to connect people and share special experiences and we will continue to host our guests and let them leave with happy memories each and every time.

“Having always been passionate about local, seasonal ingredients, I am absolutely thrilled to have so many amazing artisan suppliers around me.

“They share my dedication and passion for high quality produce which helps us create the authentic yet modern take on British classics that customers deserve.”

Since February the restaurant experience has changed, with the introduction of guest chef nights, a wine club for diners and of course establishing itself as the go-to place to for traditional Sunday lunches.

The Inn’s name is derived from a large side of cured pig and pays tribute to the medieval heritage of the Dunmow Flitch Trials, made famous in Chaucer’s Canterbury tales.

The Inn also houses three distinctive bedrooms, each named after breeds of pigs.