A CHILDREN'S charity has thanked the brave parents of a baby girl who died for raising more than £35,000 for other families in need.

Katie and Ian Picken, from Great Bentley, were left heartbroken when their daughter Seren died aged just 12 weeks after being diagnosed with a rare mitochondria disorder.

The disorder prevented her from breaking down her food, which stopped proteins from being turned into energy. Seren passed away just 24 hours after being diagnosed last December.

Ian and Katie could stay close to Seren while she was at Addenbrooke’s Hospital because they were put up by the Sick Children’s Trust at its Acorn House.

The couple launched a campaign in a bid to raise £11,000 for the charity – covering the cost of a family room for a year – so other parents can stay close to their children in the hospital.

But thanks to generous family, friends and colleagues, they smashed the total – raising £35,000.

As part of the effort, more than 100 people took part in a seven-mile sponsored from Walton to Clacton Pier and Ian and 13 other riders are also took part in a 320-mile bike ride from Aberystwyth Pier to Clacton Pier.

The charity said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the family, friends and colleagues of Ian and Katie, who have been devotedly fundraising for us as thanks for supporting them both for two nights at Acorn House, which kept them just minutes from their daughter Seren’s side.

“Katie and Ian had a target to raise £11,000 to cover the cost of a family room for one year in their daughter’s memory.

“We are humbled to say that the Picken’s family, friends and colleagues have raised over £35,000 to date through donations and some incredible challenges, including two sponsored walks as well as two cycling events.

“Their most recent mammoth 320 mile ride took the cyclists from Aberystwyth Pier to Clacton Pier and then on to Great Bentley, Seren's home.

“We would like to thank Katie, Ian and all those who have supported them and raised funds for us, on behalf of everyone at The Sick Children’s Trust and all the families we support.”

Katie previously said: “The Sick Children’s Trust is a fantastic charity - the support they give to mums, dads and families like ours is invaluable and they deserve every penny they get.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/inmemoryofseren.