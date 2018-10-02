KNIFE-WIELDING robbers threatened a man before snatching his car keys.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the knife-point robbery in Bluehouse Avenue, Clacton.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was parked in his car near to a shop when he was approached by four men.

Two of the thugs threatened the victim with knives and told him to hand over his car keys.

The victim handed over his keys and stepped out of the vehicle.

Essex Police are hoping to trace the robbers.

A spokesman said: "He is unharmed although, understandably, shaken by the experience.

"Later, accompanied by officers, the victim found that his car had not been moved but that his keys were still missing.

"It is unclear at this stage if anything else has been taken from inside the car."

The robbery took place at 4am on Tuesday, October 2.

All four men were described as white and aged in their early to mid 20s.

They all wore grey tracksuits and spoke with London accents.

The two men with knives were around 6ft tall, one wearing a hat and the other a baseball cap.

Anyone with information can call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident number 103 of 02/10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.