BAKERY giant Greggs has opened a new shop at Clacton Factory Outlet - creating 14 jobs.

The chain hopes to entice cake and pastry fans into its new shop, at Unit 2A Clacton Factory Outlet, which opened on Friday.

It also includes seating available for customers who wish to enjoy their purchases inside the shop.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said 14 new jobs have been created in the area.

She said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Clacton, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as soups and freshly baked savouries.

Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring traditional classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee including a new Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The Balanced Choice range includes a selection of sandwiches, pasta salads, soups, drinks, porridge and fruit - all for fewer than 400 calories.

Louise Aylward, shop manager at the Clacton Factory Outlet site, in Stephenson Road West, said: "We can’t wait to hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

The shop will be open from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sundays.