A HOSPITAL patient has been ordered to pay compensation after attacking staff.

Louise Loney admitted five counts of assault at Colchester Magistrates' Court which all took place at the Oaktree Manor hospital in Heath Road, Tendring, where she is subject of a hospital order.

The 21-year-old has a learning disability and kicked one staff member in the face in February, before pulling clumps of the same woman's hair out a week later.

In March, Loney scratched and kicked three staff members attempting to restrain her.

James O'Toole, mitigating said it had been a particularly distressing time for Loney but she was now making significant progress in psychology sessions.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £50 compensation for each assault which totalled £250 and costs of £85.