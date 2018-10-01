A MAN has been left fighting for his life following after a quad bike crashed in Great Bromley.

Emergency services were called to Ardleigh Road, at a junction outside the Great Bromley Cross Inn.

The incident, which involved only one vehicle, happened shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A man on a black quad bike left the road and its rider was left with a number of injuries.

"He was taken to hospital by paramedics and is believed to be in a life threatening condition.

"No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Witnesses or anyone who captured dash cam footage of the incident are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.