A MAN is due to appear in court charged with a litany of offences.

Alan Merry, 33, is set to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today charged with ten offences including racially aggravated assault and criminal damage.

The charges come after two women reported incidents on Friday, August 17.

Merry, of South Close, St Osyth, was arrested yesterday.

He was charged with two counts of harassment, criminal damage, taking a motor vehicle without consent, racially aggravated assault, driving without a licence and insurance, using violence to entry, using threatening behaviour to cause distress, racially aggravated harassment and assault by beating.