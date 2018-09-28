A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a lorry on the A12 at Colchester.

Essex Police were called to collision on the southbound carriageway near to Jobserve Community Stadium yesterday morning.

The London-bound carriageway was closed for more than six hours whilst investigations took place and the northbound carriageway had to be closed to allow the air ambulance to land at the scene.

Following the fatal collision, Essex Police have appealed for drivers to come forward with dash cam footage which may help further with their investigations.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed officers arrived at the scene just after 9am.

He added: “It was reported that a black Yamaha motorcycle and a lorry had been in collision.

“A 24-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“No arrests have been made and officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident and has dash cam footage available to view.”

Shortly after the accident, witnesses reported drivers getting out of their vehicles to help a casualty in the carriageway.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible, with queues on the southbound side stretching back as far as the Stratford St Mary junction, more than six miles away.

Essex Police received several reports of impatient drivers turning around in the carriageway to try to escape the queues.

A spokesman added: “This is unacceptable and can put you and others at risk.”

Delays also had a knock-on effect through Colchester town centre and were made worse by a broken down lorry in the queues on the London-bound A12 near Ardleigh.

Another accident on the northbound side of the road, which left some debris left in the carriageway, caused further headaches for drivers.

This side of the road was partially blocked between the junctions at Marks Tey and Eight Ash Green from around 9.30am until 11am.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, two ambulance officer vehicles and the MAGPAS Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic collision on the A12 near Colchester shortly after 9am this morning.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, a man died on the scene."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call 101 and ask for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit or to email any footage to collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

The incident number to quote is 226 of 27/09.